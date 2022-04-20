The surprising world of birch syrup production in Ear Falls, Ont.
Up North host Jonathan Pinto learns the ins and out of birch syrup production from Gordon Grasley in Ear Falls.
It's a busy time of year for syrup producers in Northern Ontario — but it's not just maples being tapped.
Gordon Grasley is the owner of Grasley's Ontario Birch Syrup in Ear Falls. I spoke to him recently to learn more about the world of birch syrup production.
