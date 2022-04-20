Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay·Northern Nosh

The surprising world of birch syrup production in Ear Falls, Ont.

Up North host Jonathan Pinto learns the ins and out of birch syrup production from Gordon Grasley in Ear Falls.

Jonathan Pinto learns the ins and outs of birch syrup production in Ear Falls

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Gordon Grasley owns Grasley's Ontario Birch Syrup in Ear Falls. (Supplied by Gordon Grasley)

It's a busy time of year for syrup producers in Northern Ontario — but it's not just maples being tapped.

A tapped birch tree. (Grasley's Ontario Birch Syrup/Facebook)

Gordon Grasley is the owner of Grasley's Ontario Birch Syrup in Ear Falls. I spoke to him recently to learn more about the world of birch syrup production.

Tap on the player to hear our conversation.

Up North6:08Northern Nosh: Grasley's Ontario Birch Syrup
Gordon Grasley taps his birch trees every year to extract a unique syrup. While maple syrup may be the most popular variety, he says birch is gaining momentum and that he ships across the country. Grasley spoke to Up North host Jonathan Pinto about birch syrup and its many uses. 6:08

For more information on Grasley's Ontario Birch Syrup, visit their website.

Pipelines of birch sap. (Supplied by Gordon Grasley)
The finished product. (Grasley's Ontario Birch Syrup/Facebook)

Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch! 

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jonathan Pinto

Host

Jonathan Pinto is the host of Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for Northern Ontario and is based in Sudbury. He was formerly a reporter/editor and an associate producer at CBC Windsor. Email jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

External Links

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now