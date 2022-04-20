It's a busy time of year for syrup producers in Northern Ontario — but it's not just maples being tapped.

A tapped birch tree. (Grasley's Ontario Birch Syrup/Facebook)

Gordon Grasley is the owner of Grasley's Ontario Birch Syrup in Ear Falls. I spoke to him recently to learn more about the world of birch syrup production.

Up North 6:08 Northern Nosh: Grasley's Ontario Birch Syrup Gordon Grasley taps his birch trees every year to extract a unique syrup. While maple syrup may be the most popular variety, he says birch is gaining momentum and that he ships across the country. Grasley spoke to Up North host Jonathan Pinto about birch syrup and its many uses. 6:08

Pipelines of birch sap. (Supplied by Gordon Grasley) The finished product. (Grasley's Ontario Birch Syrup/Facebook)

