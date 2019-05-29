Skip to Main Content
New company looks to power Thunder Bay, Ont., with wood chips
Thunder Bay

New company looks to power Thunder Bay, Ont., with wood chips

When Vince Rutter's tree-trimming trucks make their way back to the shop at the end of the day, he sees not just a bunch of wood chips, but also energy.

Biothermic Wood Energy Systems uses urban forest wood chips to power boilers

Jeff Walters · CBC News ·
Vince Rutter, co-owner and President of Biothermic Wood Energy Systems stands in front of the large shelter used to dry and store wood chips to be used for powering boilers. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

When Vince Rutter's tree-trimming trucks make their way back to the shop at the end of the day, he sees not just a bunch of wood chips, but also energy.

Rutter operates an urban forestry operation in Thunder Bay, Ont., and is now the co-owner and President of Biothermic Wood Energy Systems.
Biothermic Wood Energy Systems 1:44

The latter designs and builds wood boilers, which are powered by wood chips. The wood in this case all comes from Thunder Bay's urban forest, and is chipped before coming to the site.

It is then sorted to ensure it is the right size for Boithermic's systems, and any residual wood is sent to the biomass boiler at Resolute Forest Products.

"If you look at Canada on the whole, we are awash in sustainable forests. And, it's cold and we have a high heat demand," said Rutter, adding he is surprised wood boilers have not become more popular.

"So, if we want to find alternatives to fossil fuels, whether it's based on price or carbon, we need to be looking at our forests."

As for maintenance, Rutter said new wood systems can operate for weeks without maintenance.

"Our wood chip boilers can run for a month without resupply, it depends on the storage that you build. But, automated means you can check on your phone and see how it's doing."
The storage and sorting facility at Biothermic Wood Energy Systems in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Rutter said the new systems available in Canada closely resemble technology that has been available for a long period of time in Europe. 

He said the technology itself is proven, and there is an ample source of fuel, so he hopes the concept of burning wood chips will catch on.

"Look around, there's trees growing in every corner of our city," he said. "The average lifespan is between 30 and 80 years, so there's a constant supply of trees that are in need or removed, or pruned, so the supply is significant."

"If we need to bolster our supply, we can easily look to sawmill residues for more fibre, or the forest thinning for more volume, more heating clients."

About the Author

Jeff Walters

Reporter/Editor

Born and raised in Thunder Bay, Jeff is proud to work in his hometown, as well as throughout northwestern Ontario. Away from work, you can find him skiing (on water or snow), curling, out at the lake or flying.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.