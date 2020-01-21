Fire at Bertrand Court in Thunder Bay sends one to hospital

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue says one person was taken to hospital after a fire in Bertrand Court on North Court Street early Tuesday morning.

Dispatch received an alarm and several 911 calls around 4:20 a.m., officials said in a news release issued Tuesday.

The first unit to arrive on the scene ordered a second alarm.

Fire crews immediately encountered people evacuating the structure due to heavy smoke in the main floor hallway of the building.

The initial incident commander ordered an aggressive interior attack, officials said, with fire fighters extending an attack hose line directly to an apartment unit that was on fire.

Firefighting efforts were complicated by the fact that hallways were also occupied with evacuating tenants of the building.

As additional arriving crews worked to evacuate occupants from the building, fire fighters were able to confine and extinguish the apartment fire quickly, officials said. Crews also utilized positive pressure ventilation procedures to quickly clear the heavy smoke that had filled the hallways.

Crews removed one tenant from the building and transferred the individual to Superior North Emergency Medical Services, who transported the person to hospital for treatment.

Fire officials have not yet received an update on the victim's condition, but Ken Ranta, the director of the housing services division for the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board, which administers the property, said he was not aware of any serious injuries arising from the blaze.

DSSAB staff and Red Cross officials were on site working with displaced tenants, Ranta said.

He explained many tenants may have options for a short term stay with family or friends, but the Red Cross is organizing hotel stays for those with nowhere else to go.

Crews remains on scene of the fire as investigators work to determine the cause.

The fire is one of several incidents over the past few days involving fire victims being rescued or evacuated by Thunder Bay fire fighters. Fire Rescue is reminding building owners and residents of the importance of having working smoke detectors as an early alert for building occupants.