How to 'bee-friendly' in your neighbourhood; Pollinator expert speaks in Thunder Bay

Heather Mattila, who grew up in Thunder Bay and is now an associate professor of biological sciences at Wellesley College in Massachusetts is encouraging people in northwestern Ontario to make life sweeter for bees by filling their gardens with native plants to ensure local hives are swarming with activity, and dripping with honey.

Mattila, who was in the city in late December to advise the Thunder Bay Beekeepers Association on how to keep their colonies healthy, said bees can fly up to 20 kilometres in search of pollen and nectar, which means any backyard along the way can serve as a refueling spot.

"Many of these bee-friendly plants are perennial and that means you can be a bit experimental, try different varieties of flowers and if they work well for you, they'll come back time and time again and be helpful for the bees in your neighbourhood," she said.

Bees crucial to food production world-wide

Bees are crucial to agriculture world-wide, with "common wisdom" suggesting these insect pollinators play a role in the production of one out of every three mouthfuls of food we eat.

But they are under threat due to climate change, loss of habitat and food sources, introduced parasites and diseases, and the overuse of pesticides, said Mattila.

Many of the bee feast on flowers "growing in fields, next to fields or they're the food crop that's directly being sprayed by pesticides, and a lot of those pesticides are very persistent," she explained.

Pesticides 'wreak havoc' on hives

Heather Mattila (right), an associate professor of biological science at Wellesley College, Mass., examines a group of bees with former student Hailey Scofield (left). (Ed Karle)

"When a bee visits, even though that pesticide is not meant to hurt that bee, the pesticide that's in the plant can be carried home and somewhat wreak havoc within those hives."

Beekeepers used to lose approximately five to 10 per cent of their colonies over the winter, but recently that number has risen to 50 per cent or more, and in some cases total die-off, she said.

''This really harkens back to that list of problems that our bees face now," with multiple stressors making it difficult for hives to survive the year successfully.

Buy honey made closer to home

Mattila said buying honey produced closer to home is another way to support local beekeepers and bee populations.

"Often when you buy honey from a grocery store, you are buying from big honey packers, and those honey packers can source their honey from all over the world, and unfortunately the safety of that food is not always as guaranteed as it would be, if you knew the beekeeper you were buying your honey from."