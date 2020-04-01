Transport Canada releases more information on Bearskin Airlines crash

Transport Canada has released more information on a crash involving a Bearskin Airlines plane in Dryden, Ont.

The incident happened on February 24, 2020 when the plane, carrying six passengers and two crew members veered off the runway, during the plane's takeoff roll.

The aircraft was about 150 metres from the runway threshold when it came to a stop in a snowbank.

In an update on the incident, the agency said at this point, "there has been no aircraft mechanical issues found related to the cause of the incident."

Transport Canada said in early March that the aircraft struck something that caused the propeller to detach and strike the fuselage.

The flight was carrying curlers Krista McCarville, Ashley Sippala and coach Rick Lang. The trio were coming back from the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Lang suffered minor injuries to his hand.

The Transportation Safety Board continues its investigation.