Bears and barbed wire: Ontario's MNRF to set up traps to catch fur samples for population estimates

Black bears in northwestern Ontario will get an easy snack after the May long weekend, when the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) will put out cans of sardines, but also barbed wire.

The MNRF wants to snag bits of hair from the bears, to get an accurate count of the population, and how many individual bears live in an area.

The sardines will attract the bears to the traps, who will then, hopefully, rub up against some of the wire.

The MNRF said it will have the traps out for five weeks at 11 locations in northwestern Ontario. Each of the locations, or lines, can run between 40 and 60 km in length, with 40 baiting stations on a line. The stations are generally spaced about 1.5 km apart from each other.

All of the hair samples collected along the line will be sent to a lab for DNA analysis.