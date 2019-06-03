Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., search for suspect after brawl at north-side bar

Thunder Bay police are searching for a male suspect after an early-morning brawl at a north-side bar in which two people were assaulted.

Police said the incident occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Monday at the Sovereign Room on Red River Road.

Officers were dispatched to the scene with reports of a large fight inside the establishment. A group of males involved in the fight were also said to be outside the bar afterward, threatening staff and patrons, but were not present when police arrived.

Investigators learned a male suspect, who was part of a larger group at the bar, began a physical confrontation with other patrons, and assaulted a woman.

A staff member of the bar intervened, at which point a number of males from the accused man's group got involved. The staff member was then assaulted by the suspect.

Police describe the suspect as a black male with a thin build, high cheekbones, a silver grill on his front teeth, and thin cornrows. He was wearing large, shiny diamond rings on his hands.

Police said the man is violent, and urge members of the public not to approach or confront him.

The woman who was assaulted did not require medical attention. The male employee received medical attention for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com.