Balmoral Street construction in Thunder Bay delayed until 2022

The planned reconstruction of Balmoral Street in Thunder Bay, Ont. has hit another pothole.

Work on the roadway, between Alloy Drive and Central Avenue will be delayed by one year, until 2022.

The main reason is money, said Kayla Dixon, the director of engineering and operations for the city.

"Basically when we looked at our final project list, we kind of ran out of budget envelope for this year," she said.

The city has budgeted $4M for 2022, and $4.7M for 2023 to complete the job.

"We do have to move forward with specific projects, like our water main replacements, so, the Balmoral one was one that we could defer."

Dixon said the next phases of the work have been moved to 2022, and work will be completed between Central Avenue and Beverly Street in 2023.

"It is a project that is self-contained. We're not looking at a water main or something that needs to be replaced, and therefore has a road component that has to be done as well."

"It is a large budget item, so there's a lot of other smaller projects we can do with that amount of money."

Rebuilding Balmoral started in 2016, and was originally slated to be a three-year project. Work was then spread out over four years due to budgetary concerns, and work was delayed for three years, starting in 2017.