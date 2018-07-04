The worst strawberry season ever? Thunder Bay farmer says it might be

A partner in one prominent farm in Thunder Bay, Ont., says 2018 could turn out to be the worst year ever for strawberries.

Belluz Farms has been growing the berries for 43 years, Jodi Belluz told CBC News, adding that this season is bad.

The farm has lost about half of its strawberry plants, she said.

"The plants that are there, they look great," Belluz said. "There's berries already starting to come on, and they're really tasty and great, but we're just not going to have the same amount of strawberries to go around that we hope to have."

She attributed the losses in part to a peculiar winter that saw bitterly cold temperatures arrive prior to any snow — snow that would typically insulate the plants. Without the snow, frost sets in quickly and deeply, she said, and that puts stress on perennials.

Every year is unpredictable now, she added.

Harvests might not live up to expectations

"Before we could count on a certain number of growing days," Belluz continued.

"We knew that we usually had a frost at a certain time; we could usually anticipate getting into the fields in the spring at a certain time," she added.

"Every year, it's just rolling the dice, you never know what you're going to get."

Farmers are reevaluating what they're growing and how they're growing it, Belluz said.

Typically, the farm opens for strawberry picking every morning from Tuesday through Sunday, but it won't open its gates if the picking isn't optimal, she said, adding that staff will also warn customers that the harvest might not be what they've come to expect in previous years.

One the plus side, Beluz said, the few berries that have ripened so far taste great.

'We're really happy with the flavour'

"We had a nice kind of moderate spring with not a lot of extreme temperatures either way and that really brings out the northern flavours in our berries," she said.

"We're really happy with the flavour this year for sure."

Still, Belluz said, the farm is hoping for the community's support to get them through a tough berry season, and she hopes people will buy lots of veggies at its shop.

The farm also launched a community supported agriculture-style program this summer, which allows people to pay money at the start of a season for a regular delivery of newly-harvested items, and it will be bringing it back in the fall.