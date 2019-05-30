Thunder Bay police unveil picture of Baby Doe's mother, 25 years after infant's body was found

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., unveiled a stunning portrait Thursday — the image of a young woman they believe gave birth in 1994 to an infant who came to be known as Baby Doe, after his body was found in a garbage bag near the northwestern Ontario city's Boulevard Lake.

"Solving the case of Baby Doe is no longer a question of 'if,' it is now a matter of 'when,'" said Jason Rybak, a detective with the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) .

"We know there are people out there right now who know what happened, but for whatever reason, have chosen to remain silent for 25 years," he continued. "The time for silence is over. It is time to come forward and speak to us and help us better understand the circumstances surrounding the death of Baby Doe."

Baby born healthy, died of hypothermia

The newborn baby's body was discovered by a group of teenage girls near the lake on March 9, 1994. They first thought the bag contained the remains of an animal, said Rybak.

A post-mortem determined the baby boy was born healthy and died of hypothermia.

Using forensic evidence collected 25 years ago, "this DNA, we're confident is the mother's, collected from some of the articles of clothing recovered" from the garbage bag, Rybak said.

The TBPS worked with an American company, Parabon NanoLabs, to create the image.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., hope this image, created by Parabon NanoLabs will help them find the mother of Baby Doe, who died in the city 25 years ago. (Parabon NanoLabs)

"We had the DNA, we're just missing a name and essentially we believe this will get us that information," said Rybak.

The company's Snapshot DNA Phenotyping Service "accurately predicts the physical appearance and ancestry of an unknown person from DNA, " said Rybak, who found out about Parabon when police in Sudbury, Ont., were able to crack a decades-old cold case by using the company's technology.

"This snapshot produced trait predictions for the associated person of interest, the mother of Baby Doe," he said.

"Individual predictions were made for the subject's ancestry, eye colour, hair colour, skin colour, freckling and face shape. By combining these attributes of appearance, a snapshot composite was produced, depicting what Baby Doe's mother may have looked like at the age of 25."

Rybak said she had "skin colour — fair to light-brown, eye colour — green to blue, hair colour — blonde to brown and has zero freckles, which I found kind of interesting that DNA can get right down to that."

'Haunting' image of police carrying tiny infant

However, Rybak noted the system can not predict the person's weight or age, or how lifestyle choices like smoking, drinking and drug use, or hair style could affect the person's appearance.

A quarter-century ago, the discovery of the newborn's frozen body had a profound impact on the community, said Rybak.

A fund was established in honour of Baby Doe to raise money for mothers in distress. Funeral services, led by the police chaplain, were donated, with "many attending this funeral described the sight of six uniformed Thunder Bay police officers carrying the tiny infant [who was later buried in the city's Riverside Cemetery] as haunting."

Rybak hopes this image of a young woman's face may finally answer the question of Baby Doe's identity, parentage and his death.

Give 'Baby Doe' a proper name

"I've seen the results from this company and it is jaw-dropping when you see the artistic drawing that comes out in the actual photo and we're hoping that it will have that same kind of impact in the community," Rybak said, adding that he hopes that "people will recognize this person."

"At the end of the day, I'm hoping the mom can come forward and put this to bed for everybody and give Baby Doe a proper burial and a proper name and the community can move on."

However, there is another baby in the city, whose identity also remains unknown.

Officials with the TBPS said the investigation into the 2014 case of Baby Neebing, a stillborn baby girl whose body was found on the banks of the Neebing River in the city, remains "open and ongoing."

Thunder Bay police have established a dedicated tip line for the Baby Doe case and are asking anyone with information which could help solve the case to contact (807)684-5001.