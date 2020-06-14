Thunder Bay, Ont., police arrest Peterborough man in attempted murder investigation

A Peterborough, Ontario, man is facing charges over an attempted murder in Thunder Bay, police said Sunday.

The initial incident occurred on May 3. Police were dispatched to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre after a man crashed a vehicle into a barricade on the hospital's property.

Investigation revealed the man had been shot prior to his arrival at the hospital.

On Sunday, police said investigation had identified a 26-year-old man from Peterborough as a suspect, and a warrant for his arrest was executed on Saturday at about 4 p.m. at a Sequoia Drive residence.

The suspect was located inside; police also found and seized a loaded handgun.

The accused, who police identified as Brandon Wayne Kelly, is facing a charge of attempted murder. He's also facing several weapons-related charges, police said.

He appeared in court on Sunday, and was remanded into custody.

The Peterborough man is the fifth person charged in relation to the May 3 incident.

Terry Allen Pelto, 36, of Thunder Bay was charged with attempted murder and unauthorized possession of a firearm on May 4.

On May 11, three others were arrested.

They include Jacob Daniel Wattie, 24, of Thunder Bay, who's been charged with attempted murder, as well as several weapons offences.

Natalie Marie Salatino, 29, of Thunder Bay, and Molly O'Brien, 29, of Peterborough, are both facing weapons charges in the case.

Police said another arrest was made at the Sequoia residence, but it was unrelated to the attempted murder investigation.

A 24-year-old Peterborough woman who was wanted on outstanding charges by Thunder Bay police, as well as other police agencies, was found inside the home.

She was found to be in possession of fentanyl, and was charged with assault with a weapon, drug possession, and failing to comply with a probation order, judicial release, and recognizance.

She appeared in court on Sunday, and was remanded into custody.