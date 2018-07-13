Thunder Bay police charge 32-year-old man with attempted murder

Thunder Bay Police say they have charged a 32-year-old man with attempted murder after an incident that occurred just after 5 a.m. on Thursday morning on the city's south side.

In a media release issued Friday, police said a 30-year-old woman was transported to hospital by ambulance for medical attention. She has since been released.

Officials have not released the name of the accused in order to protect the identify of the victim. Police said the domestic violence unit will continue the investigation.

No further details were provided.