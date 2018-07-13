Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police charge 32-year-old man with attempted murder

Thunder Bay Police say they have charged a 32-year-old man with attempted murder after an incident that occurred just after 5 a.m. on Thursday morning on the city's south side

A 30-year-old woman was taken to hospital but has since been released

Thunder Bay police say they have charged a 32-year-old man with attempted murder after an early morning incident on Thursday on the city's south side. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

In a media release issued Friday, police said a 30-year-old woman was transported to hospital by ambulance for medical attention. She has since been released.

Officials have not released the name of the accused in order to protect the identify of the victim. Police said the domestic violence unit will continue the investigation.

No further details were provided.

