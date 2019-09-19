Thunder Bay police investigating attempted abduction on north side of Ontario city

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they are investigating after a female was reportedly almost abducted on the city's north side on Tuesday.

According to a written release from Thunder Bay police, the victim was walking east from the Circle K on Red River Road, shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17, when she was approached by two men in a darker, newer-model SUV which pulled up near her.

The driver reportedly spoke to the victim through a rolled-down window and asked if she needed a ride. She declined and continued walking toward a bus stop on Clarkson Street. Police said the driver and a passenger got out and insisted she accept a ride. She refused and said she would call police if they didn't leave her alone.

The two males then returned to their vehicle, police said.

According to investigators, the female then got on a bus, which was heading toward Victoria Avenue E, but saw the same SUV appearing to follow her bus and circling around whenever the bus would stop to let off passengers.

Police said the vehicle was last seen on Ford Street.

Officials said the male driver was described as being about six-feet-three-inches tall and weighing about 250 pounds. The male passenger is described as being about six-feet-five-inches tall, weighing about 230 pounds, with a thin moustache.

Investigators believe there was a significant number of motorists and pedestrians in the area, and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact police.

They are also asking anyone who may have video footage of what happened, or of a suspicious dark-coloured, newer model SUV following a bus from Red River Road to Victoria Avenue E, between roughly 7:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., to contact police.