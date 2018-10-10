It was like speed dating, but with fewer personal questions.

Voters in Thunder Bay had the chance Tuesday night to ask at-large candidates whatever they wanted, as long as it took less than five minutes.

The forum, organized by at-large candidates Jim Stadey and Chris Krumpholz allowed voters to move between candidates, asking whatever issues were top of mind. About 75 people showed up.

"Well I'm trying to distinguish between them all," said Shawn Bell. "There's so many candidates that it's helpful to see them in person and get to meet them, and kind of see what their positions are."

"Some, it's hard to engage what their platforms are by seeing what they say online."

Candidates Larry Hebert, Tracey MacKinnon​, Charmaine McCraw, Viktor Saari, and Frank Wazinski were not in attendance.

For Lori McKay, her main concern this election is security in the city. She wanted to hear which candidates would address her issues.

"Community dollars, our tax dollars are invested in these people, and what they do for our city, and if you don't make an educated decision you may as well just take your tax dollars and flush it down the toilet, or burn it, whatever."

Derek Patterson said he hasn't had time to read the platforms of candidates running for office, so he hoped he would find somebody who would speak to his concerns.

"I'm a little disappointed with the outreach from a lot of the councillors, so I'd like to come here and feel a little more special tonight."

Patterson, who at 19 is voting for the first time in the municipal election, said he also wants to hear more about attracting and retaining young people in the city.

Patterson also encouraged a friend, Gavin Shields to come to the event. The two agreed it's difficult to judge candidates' platforms by only reading them online.

"It's a pretty interesting opportunity to refresh city council," said Gavin Shields. "There's a lot of people who have been there a long time, so this may be a chance to see if there's people who have ideas and can change it, freshen it up."

Ward candidates will take part in a forum on Wednesday night starting at 7 p.m. at the Moose Hall on Fort William Road. Mayoral candidates will square off at the same time and venue on Thursday night.

Online and telephone voting has already opened in Thunder Bay.

The municipal election will take place October 22.