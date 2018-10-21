Meet your Thunder Bay at-large candidates: Part 2

On Monday, October 22 people in Thunder Bay, Ont., will elect the city's new mayor, ward representatives and five at-large candidates to form the next city council.

In September, CBC Thunder Bay reached out to the 26 at-large candidates in this fall's municipal election and invited them to the studio to find out more about their campaign platforms, and what they hope to achieve if elected.

Here are the candidate profiles for Mark Figliomeni, Marty Rajala, Peng You, Rebecca Johnson, Derek Lankinen, Jeff Upton, Moe (Maureen) Comuzzi, Orville Santa, Stephen Margarit, Tracy McKinnon, and Trevor Giertuga.

This video features campaign platforms from Thunder Bay At-Large candidates Mark Figliomeni, Marty Rajala, Peng You, and Rebecca Johnson. 4:12

This video features at-large candidates Derek Lankinen, Jeff Upton, Moe (Maureen) Comuzzi, and Orville Santa. 3:31