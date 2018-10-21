Meet your Thunder Bay at-large candidates: Part 1

A total of 26 candidates are vying for the five at-large seats in this fall's municipal election in Thunder Bay.

On Monday, October 22 residents in the northwestern Ontario city will mark their ballots and decide who they want to see on their city council.

In September, CBC Thunder Bay reached out to the 26 candidates and invited them to the studio to find out more about their campaign platform and what they hope to achieve if they elected.

Here are candidate profiles for Aldo Ruberto, Charmaine McCraw, Chris 'Krump' Krumpholz, Diane Armstrong, Frank Wasinksi, Jim Howie, Kim Ducharme, Larry Hebert, Lawrence Timko, Lori Paras, Margaret Wanlin, and Mark Bentz.

This video features campaign platforms from Thunder Bay At-Large candidates Aldo Ruberto, Charmaine McCraw, Chris 'Krumps' Krumpholz, and Diane Armstrong. 4:11

This video features campaign platforms from Thunder Bay At-Large candidates Frank Wasinski, Jim Howie, Kim Ducharme and Larry Hebert. 4:10