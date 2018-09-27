Skip to Main Content
Meet your Thunder Bay councillor at-large candidates: Part 4b

Your introduction to candidates running for the 5 at-large seats in October election.

CBC News ·
Thursday's feature hears from candidates Derek Lankinen, Jeff Upton, Moe (Maureen) Comuzzi, and Orville Santa. (CBC)

Throughout the week, the CBC Thunder Bay has been featuring candidates who are vying for the five at-large seats in the upcoming municipal election on October 22.

So far, we've heard from 16 out of 26 candidates including Aldo Ruberto, Charmaine McCraw, Chris 'Krump' Krumpholz, Diane Armstrong, Frank Wazinski, Jim Howie, Kim Ducharme, Larry Hebert, Lawrence Timko, Lori Paras, Margaret Wanlin and Mark Bentz.

On Thursday morning, candidates Mark Figliomeni, Marty Rajala, Peng You and Rebecca Johnson told us what they hope to achieve if they become elected.

Here are four more candidates — Derek Lankinen, Jeff Upton, Moe (Maureen) Comuzzi, and Orville Santa — on what they believe are some of the biggest challenges facing Thunder Bay and what they hope to see in the next five years in this city.

This video features at-large candidates Derek Lankinen, Jeff Upton, Moe (Maureen) Comuzzi, and Orville Santa. 3:31
