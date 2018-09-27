Meet your Thunder Bay councillor at-large candidates: Part 4

On October 22 residents in Thunder Bay will vote to elect five at-large city councillors out of the 26 candidates who are vying for the at-large seats.

Candidates were invited to the CBC Thunder Bay studio to tell us what they hope to achieve if they become elected.

So far, we've heard from at-large candidates Aldo Ruberto, Charmaine McCraw, Chris 'Krump' Krumpholz, Diane Armstrong, Frank Wazinski, Jim Howie, Kim Ducharme, Larry Hebert, Lawrence Timko, Lori Paras, Margaret Wanlin and Mark Bentz.

On Thursday, part four of the five-part series featured candidates Mark Figliomeni, Marty Rajala, Peng You, and Rebecca Johnson.