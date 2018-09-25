Meet your Thunder Bay councillor at-large candidates: Part 2

A total of 26 candidates are vying for the five at-large seats in this fall's municipal election in Thunder Bay, Ont.

CBC Thunder Bay reached out to all the candidates earlier this month to find out what they are campaigning on and what they hope to achieve if they become elected as a city councillor.

On Monday, we heard from at-large candidates Aldo Ruberto, Charmaine McCraw, Chris 'Krumps' Krumpholz and Diane Armstrong.

Tuesday's candidates are Frank Wazinski, Jim Howie, Kim Ducharme and Larry Hebert. They're telling us what they believe are the biggest challenges facing our city and how they plan to approach them as a city councillor.