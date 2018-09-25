Skip to Main Content
Meet your Thunder Bay councillor at-large candidates: Part 2
CBC Thunder Bay highlighting candidates running for the 5 at-large seats in October election.

Tuesday's feature hears from candidates Frank Wazinski, Jim Howie, Kim Ducharme and Larry Hebert. (CBC)

A total of 26 candidates are vying for the five at-large seats in this fall's municipal election in Thunder Bay, Ont.

CBC Thunder Bay reached out to all the candidates earlier this month to find out what they are campaigning on and what they hope to achieve if they become elected as a city councillor.

On Monday, we heard from at-large candidates Aldo Ruberto, Charmaine McCraw, Chris 'Krumps' Krumpholz and Diane Armstrong.

Tuesday's candidates are Frank Wazinski, Jim Howie, Kim Ducharme and Larry Hebert. They're telling us what they believe are the biggest challenges facing our city and how they plan to approach them as a city councillor.

This video features campaign platforms from Thunder Bay At-Large candidates Frank Wasinski, Jim Howie, Kim Ducharme and Larry Hebert. 4:10

