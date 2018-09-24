Meet your Thunder Bay councillor at-large candidates: Part 1

Twenty six candidates will vie for five at-large seats in this fall's municipal election in Thunder Bay, Ont.

CBC Thunder Bay reached out to the council hopefuls and, this week, is highlighting their candidacies in a five-part series.

Monday's feature turns the spotlight on candidates Aldo Ruberto, Charmaine McCraw, Chris 'Krumps' Krumpholz, and Diane Armstrong.

You can also hear the candidates all week on Superior Morning with Lisa Laco.