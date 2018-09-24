Skip to Main Content
Meet your Thunder Bay councillor at-large candidates: Part 1
Video

CBC Thunder Bay highlighting candidates running for the 5 at-large seats in October election.

CBC News ·
Monday's feature hears from candidates Aldo Ruberto, Charmaine McCraw, Chris 'Krumps' Krumpholz and Diane Armstrong. (CBC)

Twenty six candidates will vie for five at-large seats in this fall's municipal election in Thunder Bay, Ont.

CBC Thunder Bay reached out to the council hopefuls and, this week, is highlighting their candidacies in a five-part series.

Monday's feature turns the spotlight on candidates Aldo Ruberto, Charmaine McCraw, Chris 'Krumps' Krumpholz, and Diane Armstrong.

You can also hear the candidates all week on Superior Morning with Lisa Laco.

This video features campaign platforms from Thunder Bay At-Large candidates Aldo Ruberto, Charmaine McCraw, Chris 'Krumps' Krumpholz, and Diane Armstrong. 4:11
