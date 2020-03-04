24-year-old Thunder Bay woman charged over north-side assault

Thunder Bay police have charged a 24-year-old woman over an assault that sent another woman to hospital.

Officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Pearl Street just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday with reports of a disturbance, the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) stated in a written release Wednesday.

Responding officers found a woman who appeared to have been the victim of an assault. She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

According to police, an investigation revealed an argument had taken place between the accused and the victim inside the apartment.

The argument escalated, becoming a physical altercation, and the accused attacked the victim with a weapon, police said.

The accused then assaulted two other people who had attempted to intervene, before fleeing the apartment.

Officers located the accused a short distance away and placed her under arrest, police stated.

The accused has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and assault.

She appeared in court on Wednesday and was remanded into custody.