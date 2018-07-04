Thunder Bay police charge two in Limbrick assault

Thunder Bay, Ont., police say they have arrested two men in connection with a serious assault on Limbrick Street.

Police were called to the street on June 24, according to a news release from the Thunder Bay Police Service issued on Wednesday.

There were two alleged victims, one of whom required medical attention, police said, adding the victims and the accused knew each other.

The Uniform Patrol, the Criminal Investigations Branch and the Community Response Team investigated the incident, leading to the arrest of two men.

A 38-year-old has been charged with assault, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, uttering threats and breach of probation.



A 30-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, and breach of probation.



Both accused are in custody, police said. The 38-year-old was due to appear in court Wednesday. The 30-year-old is scheduled to appear in court July 9.

Officers are continuing their investigation. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service - Criminal Investigations Branch at 684-1200.