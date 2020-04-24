Thunder Bay police investigating assault after victims lured by woman calling for help

Thunder Bay police are investigating after two people were assaulted after being lured by a woman calling for help on Friday night.

Police said the incident occurred in the area of Beverly Street and Darwin Crescent just after 11:15 p.m. Friday.

A man and woman were walking together when they heard a woman calling for help from a dark area of the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium parking lot.

The pair went to check on the woman, when they were attacked by an unknown man on a bicycle.

Police and paramedics were called, and both victims were located and taken to hospital.

The male victim has since been released, while the female victim remains in hospital. Her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, police said.

Investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.