47-year-old man charged after striking vehicles with a pipe in Thunder Bay

A 47-year-old man is facing charges after attacking vehicles with a metal pipe on Thunder Bay's south side.

Police said the incidents occurred Saturday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of Walsh and James streets just after 3:30 p.m. with reports of a man striking vehicles with a metal pipe.

Responding officers saw the man strike a van with an object when they arrived on scene and demanded the man drop the pipe.

The suspect refused and walked toward officers and was arrested after a brief struggle.

Investigation revealed the man had attacked a woman at a stop light at the intersection of Walsh and James streets, and the accused had also caused damage to the vehicle the victim was driving.

The accused also caused damage to three other vehicles at the intersection, police said.

The man has been charged with assault with a weapon and four counts of mischief under $5,000. He appeared in court Sunday and was remanded into custody.