Thunder Bay police are investigating a Friday evening assault in the Intercity area they say sent one person to hospital.

Police and paramedics say they were called to the 900 block of Fort William Road with reports of an assault in progress.

Officers say they found an injured male, who was taken to hospital. They didn't describe his injuries.

Police say they remained on scene Friday as the investigation continued.

No further details have been provided.

Police say anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.