Thunder Bay police search for suspect in assault, robbery at Circle K

Thunder Bay police are searching for a suspect after a convenience store employee was assaulted and robbed on Thursday.

Police said the incident occurred just before 9 a.m. ET at the Circle K at 915 Red River Rd.

The employee briefly stepped outside the store, when he was assaulted by a male who then fled the scene with personal items taken from the victim, police said.

The worker suffered minor injuries.

The suspect, who was seen running toward Picton Avenue, is described as:

About 35 years old.

Long black beard.

Was wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, green shirt and black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.