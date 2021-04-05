Thunder Bay, Ont., police investigate 'serious' assault

Thunder Bay police are investigating an assault on the city's south side that left one person with serious injuries on Sunday.

Police said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of Alberta Street at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday with reports of an incident involving weapons.

Responding officers learned a woman was injured following an altercation. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The police major crimes and forensic identification units are involved in the investigation, and the scene is being held.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.