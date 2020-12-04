Woman charged over aggravated assault at Thunder Bay hotel

A 26-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated assault over an incident at a Thunder Bay hotel.

Police were called to the Prince Arthur hotel at about 10:20 p.m. Thursday with reports of an injured woman inside.

Responding officers located the victim, who had injuries consistent with an assault, and she was taken to hospital.

A suspect was identified and located at the scene. She's been charged with aggravated assault, and was remanded into custody during a court appearance on Friday.

The accused is due back in court on Monday.

Police continued to hold the scene as of Friday afternoon.