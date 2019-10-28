Thunder Bay police charge two women after intercity-area assault

Thunder Bay police have charged two women over an assault that occurred Wednesday afternoon in the intercity area.

Police were called to the 900 block of Fort William Road at about 2:30 p.m. with reports of an assault that had just occurred.

Police learned a small group was gathered in the area when one woman attacked another.

Police said a second woman joined in on the attack, and the victim was struck with a rock during the assault.

Two women, aged 31 and 26, were located and charged with assault with a weapon.

Both appeared in court Thursday, and were remanded into custody.

Police said the accused and victim are known to one another.