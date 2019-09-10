Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., seek public assistance in assault investigation

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help as they investigate an assault on the city's south side.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of West Francis Street early Sunday morning with reports of an injured male, who had been the victim of an assault.

Investigation revealed the victim had left Cheer's the Village Pub, located at 1500 S. James Street, at about 12:30 a.m..

He was found in front of the Francis Street home at about 2 a.m. by a resident who lives in the area.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police are asking anyone who has surveillance cameras set up in the area, or who may have witnessed anything suspicious there Saturday night into Sunday morning, to contact them.

Information can be provided directly to police by calling 684-1200, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or p3tips.com.