Man charged over south-side Thunder Bay, Ont., assault

A 39-year-old man from Oliver Paipoonge is facing charges over an alleged assault that took place this week on Thunder Bay's south side.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Centre Avenue at about 10 a.m. Wednesday with reports of an assault in progress.

Officers arrived to find the male victim still at the scene, and police learned the victim walking in the area of Centre Avenue and Francis Street when he heard a loud truck speeding toward him.

Stopped for speeding

The victim was forced to jump out of the way to avoid behind hit by the truck. The truck then stopped, and the male driver — who is known to the victim — and a female passenger began striking the victim with a weapon described as resembling a baseball bat. The male driver also made threats toward the victim.

The male and female then returned to the truck and fled the scene. The victim was treated for minor injuries.

The next day, a Thunder Bay police officer stopped a speeding vehicle, and the driver was identified as the male suspect in Wednesday's assault.

He was arrested, and charged with dangerous driving, assault, and uttering threats.

The accused appeared in court Friday, and was remanded into custody.