Thunder Bay arts organizations adapt to COVID-19

Thunder Bay's professional arts and heritage organizations are being forced to find new ways to provide their services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And to do that, they're working with a reborn Thunder Bay Arts and Heritage Alliance (AHA), a collection of arts and heritage organizations that work together to share resources, and advocate.

"It has been a challenge," said AHA member Diane Imrie. "But it has been wonderful to see ourselves up on the Zoom screens, and being able to collectively say 'okay, how are we going to deal with this, how are we going to handle it?'"

"That support system has been wonderful."

AHA originally launched in 1993, Imrie said, which, at the time, was made up of managers of arts and heritage organizations in the city; Imrie herself was a member.

"It sort of started out as a support system," she said, adding it expanded into advocacy.

"We were the founding group that got the Nordic world ski championship cultural program," Imrie said. "That was AHA that got that going."

"We started the arts and heritage awards, we held conferences."

The members eventually took a break, Imrie said, but coincidentally, Peter Boyle, who was also a member in the early days, contacted former AHA members in January 2020 about re-forming the organization.

Virtual tours, online classes

"He must have had a bit of foresight," Imrie said. "Because three months later, who would ever have guessed that we would have found ourselves in this situation."

COVID-19 has hit the city's arts and heritage community very hard.

The Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra and Magnus Theatre have cancelled the remainder of their seasons.

The Thunder Bay Art Gallery, Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame, and Thunder Bay Museum are also closed.

The Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra, which ended its season early due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is one of more than a dozen organizations in the city that are members of the Thunder Bay Arts & Heritage Alliance. (Thunderbay.ca)

Irmie said organizations are taking the opportunity to do extra behind-the-scenes work, or turning to alternative methods of delivery.

For example, Imrie is executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame. There, the focus is currently on cataloguing items in the collection, and updating the website.

Virtual tours will also be available soon, Imrie said.

The Thunder Bay Museum is creating virtual tours and exhibits, and hosting live webinars.

The Thunder Bay Art Gallery, meanwhile, is offering online art classes, and this year's Secondary School Art Exhibition will take place online, as well.

There are financial challenges, however, with major fundraising events being cancelled due to the pandemic.

However, Imrie said government support through things like the wage subsidy program, and cultural program funding, is helping.

"We're going to get through it," she said. "We'll come out of this … maybe a little better in terms of some of the ways we deliver our programming."