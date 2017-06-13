Thunder Bay Art Gallery reopening Tuesday

The Thunder Bay Art Gallery is reopening its doors to the public on Tuesday, more than three months after it temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reopening will give people a chance to view this year's Lakehead University student exhibitions, which had only been open for a week prior to the art gallery's temporary closure on March 16.

"Throughout the Gallery's closure the exhibition remained on our walls and we held out hope that we could hold it over," said Sharon Godwin, the gallery's director. "We thank the Lakehead University Visual Art faculty and students for making it possible to present this exciting student work and hope the community will visit in the short time that the show is available."

The exhibition will be displayed until July 5.

The art gallery said it will implement measures to protect visitors and staff, including physical distancing, reduced visitor capacity, and hand sanitizing stations.

The art gallery is also offering free admission to all frontline workers until Sept. 1.

Frontline workers are asked to identify themselves upon arrival.