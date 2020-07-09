Thunder Bay Art Gallery launches new exhibit on Friday

The Thunder Bay Art Gallery is launching a new exhibit on Friday, the first since the gallery's doors reopened last month.

Waabooz/Rabbit: Selections from the Permanent Collection will run until Dec. 31, the gallery said in a media release.

"Whether originating from myth, legend, religion, history, or pure imagination, rabbits feature regularly among stories humans tell, often to their children," the gallery said of the exhibit. "These stories have been used to share wisdom, issue warnings, or to amuse and delight. Through stories told, read or watched, we may have been introduced to some versions of Nanabozho, the Moon Rabbit, Br'er Rabbit, Bugs Bunny, Peter Rabbit, the March Hare, the Velveteen Rabbit, the Easter Bunny."

"This exhibition aims to take a deeper look at the rabbit, how it has been seen, used, spoken of, and reproduced."

The gallery has implemented measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, including requiring visitors to physically distance, limiting the number of people inside the gallery, and installing hand sanitizing stations.

In addition, all frontline workers who identify themselves upon arrival are being granted free admission to the art gallery until Sept. 1.

The gallery is open Friday to Sunday from 12-8 p.m., and Tuesday to Thursday from 12-5 p.m.