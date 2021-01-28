Thunder Bay 'art bus' aims to bring joy to community while showcasing diversity

A new Thunder Bay Transit art bus hit the road earlier this week in celebration of the city's 50th anniversary.

The colourful art display covering the bus features a number of personified Thunder Bay landmarks created by local artist boy Roland, who was chosen by a number of city committees to produce the design.

"I started thinking about what I would have been excited about seeing. I think maybe when I was a bit younger … and that kind of led me to put together this funny little design of all these characters kind of taking a walk together," explained boy Roland.

The characters on the bus include colourful depictions of the historic Pagoda building covered in polka dots, amethyst, a Persian pastry and the Brodie St. Thunder Bay Public Library.

"That was like the special library to me. It was like the big one. I remember always being so in awe of the building and so that definitely led me to using that, to see that building as an inspiration for a character design," he said.

Project aims to celebrate diversity of Thunder Bay

The bus also features three flags, including the Fort William First Nation flag, a Pride flag and the Thunder Bay flag.

Chair of the 50th Anniversary Committee, Shelby Ch'ng, said the inclusion of the flags and the diversity they represent are her favourite aspect of the bus.

"There's not many things that are very recognizable in the city for the Pride community, and I think that this is a great way to celebrate and show some inclusivity," she said.

The whole project was done in collaboration with the city's Public Art Committee, 50th Anniversary Committee, and Clean, Green & Beautiful Committee and was originally meant to roll out earlier in 2020.

At the beginning of image gallery At the end of the image stream

Ch'ng said like most things in 2020, many of the planned 50th anniversary celebrations could not take place due to the pandemic.

"This past year has been quite a disappointment for celebrations. It's been really difficult to organize anything we feel like we deserve. But, you know, the things that we have been able to do are actually feeling pretty good right now," said Ch'ng.

Boy Roland said he hopes the bus can be a source of brightness for the community and is happy to be able to offer some accessible art to public during the current times, especially while many galleries and other art spaces have been forced to close.

"I'm really happy that it's rolled out now because … we're getting into the coldest, the greyest time of year for Thunder Bay and we're on our second lockdown. And I think having something bright and colourful and cheerful driving around the streets definitely isn't hurting the situation," he said.