Aroland First Nation man, 21, charged with 1st degree murder after altercation at powwow grounds

Police in Greenstone have charged Brady Gagnon, a 21-year-old man from Aroland First Nation, with first degree murder after receiving a complaint about an altercation at the powwow grounds in the community early Friday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stated in a written release Monday that OPP and Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service (NAPS) officers were called to the grounds around 1 a.m. April 19, where they found a seriously injured man at the scene.

He was pronounced dead by Nakina Emergency Medical Service.

Officers located a second man at the scene and arrested him without incident, police said.

The accused is being held in custody at the Thunder Bay District Jail until his next court appearance.

A post mortem examination was scheduled to take place Monday in Toronto.

The investigation is continuing under the direction of OPP Det. Insp. Mary Shannon, with assistance from the Greenstone OPP Crime Unit, the OPP forensic identification unit, the OPP provincial liaison team and NAPS.