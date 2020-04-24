Armed robbery suspect identified, arrested by Thunder Bay police

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service's (TBPS) Break and Enter And Robbery (BEAR) Unit have arrested a suspect connected to a recent armed robbery.

Officers were originally dispatched to Zaba's Convenience Store at 7 Cumberland Street South after 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15 following reports of an armed robbery, TBPS stated in a written release Friday.

Police learned a man entered the store armed with what appeared to be a knife. The male demanded money from a store clerk before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

After obtaining video footage of a suspect, police reached out to the public for assistance and shared the clips featuring the then-unidentified male.

As the result of the ongoing investigation, police were able to positively identify the man.

On Thursday, April 23, BEAR Unit officers observed the accused on Algoma Street.

He was arrested and transported to police headquarters.

A 32-year-old man, from Thunder Bay is charged with robbery with a weapon, and disguise with intent.

He appeared in bail court Friday, April 24 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.