Thunder Bay, Ont., police search for suspect in armed robbery

Thunder Bay police are searching for a male suspect in the armed robbery of a south-side laundromat.

Police said officers were called to Barb's Laundromat in the 1200 block of Victoria Avenue East just before 12:20 p.m. Sunday following reports of a robbery that had just occurred.

Police learned a male suspect had entered the business, and threatened staff with a knife while demanding money and merchandise.

The suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, and was last seen running southbound on Marks Street.

The suspect is described as being about five feet and nine inches tall, with a larger build. he wore a black jacket, black neck warmer, grey toque, blue jeans, white runners, and one black glove on his right hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or p3tips.com.