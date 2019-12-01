Thunder Bay police investigate armed robbery at south-side convenience store

Thunder Bay police are searching for two suspects in the armed robbery of a south-side convenience store.

Officers were called to the Circle K at 1315 Arthur Street E. just after 8:10 a.m. Saturday with reports of a robbery that had just occurred.

Responding officers learned two male suspects armed with what police described as military-style rifles entered the store, pointed the firearms at the clerk, and demanded cash and merchandise.

The suspects were last seen fleeing on foot northbound on Franklin Street.

Both suspects are described as having thin builds and standing between five-foot-five and five-foot-eight in height. Both were carrying solid-black, military-style rifles.

The first suspect is also described as wearing:

Dark jogging-type pants with white writing on the upper left, which ran vertically down the leg

Black shoes with white soles

A black hoodie with "G-Unit Heavyweight" written in white on the front, as well as white stripes around the wrists and around the shoulders, and along the bottom

A purple face covering with a white symbol on the front

The first suspect was also carrying a purple bag.

The second suspect was wearing:

Grey, slim-cut pants

Black shoes with white soles and white laces

A solid black hoodie

A grey face covering

A purple had

Glasses with clear lenses

The second suspect carried a satchel-like bag. The bag also had a wide, black strap with a digital camouflage-style pattern on it, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8377, or online at p3tips.com.