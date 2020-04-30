Thunder Bay health unit confirms 70th COVID-19 case in district Thursday

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) announced one new case of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total for the area up to 70.

Case #70 is a man in his 50s, from the Thunder Bay area, who is self-isolating.

The TBDHU listed his exposure category as pending as he is working with public health officials to determine how he contracted the virus.

The total number of cases in northwestern Ontario as of Thursday afternoon is 86, including a person whose primary residence is in southern Ontario and has not returned to the region since contracting the virus while travelling internationally.​​​.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and then use Ontario's Self-Assessment Tool to see if you need to seek further care.

There is now an Online Portal to access COVID-19 test results directly from the provincial laboratory system. This portal was launched April 12 by the Ontario government and offers fast and secure access to test results on your computer and mobile device, the TBDHU stated.

For additional information about COVID-19 and the TBDHU area, please see the TBDHU website, social media channels or contact the TBDHU at (807) 625-5900 or 1-888-294-6630 .

Additional updates will also be provided as needed. More information can also be found by visiting this Ontario government coronavirus website