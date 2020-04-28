Thunder Bay District Health Unit confirms 2 new cases of COVID-19 in area on Tuesday

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in the region Tuesday, bringing the total number to 69.

The cases involve two men – one in his 40s, the other in his 30s – both of whom are from the Thunder Bay area, and are now self-isolating.

The TBDHU listed their exposure category as pending, meaning the individuals are working with public health nurses to determine how they got the virus.

The total number of cases in northwestern Ontario as of Tuesday afternoon is 85, including a person whose primary residence is in southern Ontario and has not returned to the region since contracting the virus while travelling internationally​​​.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and then use Ontario's Self-Assessment Tool to see if you need to seek further care.

There is now an Online Portal to access COVID-19 test results directly from the provincial laboratory system. This portal was launched April 12 by the Ontario government and offers fast and secure access to test results on your computer and mobile device, the TBDHU stated.

For additional information about COVID-19 and the TBDHU area, please see the TBDHU website, social media channels or contact the TBDHU at (807) 625-5900 or 1-888-294-6630 .

Additional updates will also be provided as needed. More information can also be found by visiting this Ontario government coronavirus website