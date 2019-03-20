Thunder Bay anti-racism breakfast to honour New Zealand shooting victims

Organizers of Thursday morning's celebration breakfast for the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination say they plan to honour the victims of last week's mosque attacks in New Zealand.

The breakfast is set to kick off at 7:30 a.m. at the Victoria Inn in Thunder Bay, Ont.

"We hope to have a moment of silence ... that will acknowledge the tragic shootings in New Zealand, and so with over 500 people there, they will stand and show acknowledgement of that," breakfast co-chair Carol Rusak told CBC.

The breakfast will also showcase the city's own racist incident reporting service through an information station in the lobby, Rusak said.

The guest speaker for the morning is award-winning author and journalist Tanya Talaga.

Diversity Thunder Bay will also present its annual Respect Award.