A 56-year-old Thunder Bay man pleaded guilty earlier this month for putting animals in distress and failing to comply with orders served after an animal welfare investigation in the summer of 2017.

According to a written statement on Thursday, Ontario SPCA officers along with the Thunder Bay and District Human Society were called to a home in Thunder Bay over reports concerning the welfare of dogs.

Officers said they saw a Shih Tzu-type dog with overgrown nails and long, matted fur over the dog's entire body and face — which was not visible.

"There is no excuse for failing to care for your animals," Ontario SPCA senior inspector, Lynn Michaud stated in Thursday's release.

Orders were issued for the 56-year-old man to have all the dogs under his care groomed by a professional groomer, examined by a veterinarian and then follow up with treatment that's recommended.

When the dog owner failed to comply with those orders, he was subsequently charged with neglect under the provincial animal welfare legislation.

The 56-year-old voluntarily surrendered the four dogs and was also fined $200 and sentenced to two years probation. He is also prohibited from owning, caring for or living with any animals for five years.

"We want to encourage pet owners to reach out to the Ontario SPCA or their local Humane Society if they are unable to provide the necessary care for their animals," Michaud added.

SPCA officers said the dogs were assessed by a veterinarian and found to be underweight and suffering from severe neglect. They were rehabilitated and adopted into new homes throughout the Thunder Bay area.