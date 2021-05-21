Thunder Bay and northwestern Ontario recreational centres tee up for provincial reopening

Thunder Bay's city golf courses along with a number of other recreation centres across the region are teeing up to open their doors following a reopening announcement from the provincial government Thursday.

Golf, tennis, basketball and other outdoor sports are allowed to reopen across the province starting Saturday as part of a three-step plan aimed at gradually allowing for more indoor and outdoor activities to resume by the end of summer.

"As a golfer and a golf pro myself, you know, I was excited for the game of golf and the people that want to get out and enjoy the game," said Pat Berezowski, supervisor of golf operations with the city of Thunder Bay, and Professional Golfers Association of Canada member, about Thursday's announcement.

"I think the game of golf will help many different people and a lot of different age demographics with mental health and physical activity that really people need right now," he continued.

Berezowski said city courses are set to open their doors Saturday morning to patrons, adding that the Victoria Day long weekend was nearly booked solid by Thursday evening.

"We had our booking system, Tee-On, go online ... at about four o'clock to book tee times, and this system is used Ontario wide by many golf courses, and it somewhat crashed for a good two hours [with] those tee times we're booking," he explained.

Berezowski said it's important for the public to remain patient as local golf courses reopen, adding that the flood of bookings left his staff in a "crunch."

"Be patient, work with our staff, follow the regulations that we've laid out to the tee so we can make make sure everybody's safe. We don't want there to be a big floodgate of people coming in. So we have our tee times every 10 minutes and we have our processes in line so people can social distance, and if that's followed and people are patient, everything will be great," he said.

Leading up to Saturday morning, Berezowski said staff members will spend time implementing all COVID-19 protocols ahead of the arrival of city golfers. He said many of the regulations are the same as the ones followed through the 2020 season.

Thunder Bay skate parks, sports fields and courts set to open Saturday

The City of Thunder Bay will also be opening other recreational amenities as of May 22, such as BMX and skateboard parks, sports fields and tennis courts. Recreational boating at the marina will also open, but only to members of the same household.

"If an individual arrives at an amenity, such as an off-leash dog area, sports field or picnic area, that is crowded, they should wait until there is enough space to physically distance or return at another time. Signage will be updated as possible," read a news release from the city.

Some restrictions are still in place at these amenities, including:

Users must maintain 2 metres apart while using the amenity (subject to an exception where all individuals are from the same household)

No team sports are to be practiced or played within the amenity

No game which is likely to bring individuals within 2 meters of each other are to be played or practiced within the amenity

Any locker rooms, change rooms, showers, clubhouses, restaurants, pools, meeting rooms, fitness centres or other recreational facilities on the premises will remain closed, except to the extent they provide access to equipment storage, a washroom or a portion of the amenity that is used to provide first aid

"We are working very hard and as quickly as practical to open services and amenities as the province allows and in accordance with provincial restrictions," said Norm Gale, city manager.

"We are taking a responsible and reasonable approach to reopening these services, and will focus on safety for staff and the public using these services," he continued.

The city also announced postponements and cancelled programs as a result of the provincial announcement Thursday.

The 55 Plus summer program registration is cancelled as the facility is not able to open until Stage 3, and Summer Camp registration will go ahead as a wait list only.

Marathon, Ont., Peninsula Golf Course not ready to open immediately

Elsewhere in the northwest, other municipalities are preparing their local recreation facilities.

The Township of Marathon, Ont., announced Friday that the Peninsula Golf Course will open to members as of May 26, while the youth sports park, tennis courts and basketball court will reopen as of May 22.

"I am sure that our residents will be happy that they will have these outdoor recreation opportunities available to them as our local population is becoming vaccinated against COVID-19, we still need to be responsible and make smart decisions," said Marathon Mayor Rick Dumas in a news release.

The Peninsula Golf Course clubhouse area is still under construction following a fire last year, and residents are asked to learn about changes to parking, clubhouse services, and COVID-19 protocols ahead of their scheduled tee time.

"With active construction of the golf course clubhouse and the fact that we do not have any usable facilities such as washrooms, parking, and clubhouse services, we are not in a position to immediately open the course on May 22. We are actively working on a plan that can allow for golf and also meet our safety requirements to protect our workers, staff, and golfers. This will take us a little time," said Daryl Skworshinski, Marathon CAO and clerk.

The nearby community of Mantiouwadge, Ont., has also delayed the start of the golf season due to wet conditions, and have set an official reopening date at the municipal golf course of May 25, 2021, while the clubhouse restaurant will open on May 31.