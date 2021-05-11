Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay Alstom plant to build streetcars for TTC

Thunder Bay's Alstom plant will build another set of streetcars for the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC).

Announcement made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Thunder Bay's Alstom plant will build more streetcars for the Toronto Transit Commission. (John Sandeman/CBC)

The announcement was made just before noon on Tuesday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The streetcars come as part of a $12 billion fund to improve transit in the Greater Toronto Area, as well as Hamilton.

"Not only will these new streetcars keep Toronto's air clean — this deal will also help protect good, middle-class jobs at the Alstom automotive plant in Thunder Bay," Trudeau said.

Work will also go to another Alstom plant in La Pocatiere, Que.

The streetcars will be zero-emission, Trudeau said. TTC streetcars are electrically powered.

Thunder Bay's streetcar plant, which at the time was owned by Bombardier, built 204 streetcars for the TTC, which were delivered by the end of 2019, after numerous delays.

