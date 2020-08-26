Layoffs coming to Thunder Bay Alstom plant

Workers at the Thunder Bay Alstom plant are facing lay-offs starting March 18, according to the president of their union local, Unifor local 1075.

A total of 250-300 of the plant's 400 current employees will be out of work until at least the late summer, Dominic Pasqualino said.

The plant is currently finishing up an order of bi-level rail cars for the west coast of the United States, Pasqualino said.

It will begin working on two new contracts later in the year: 60 new streetcars for the Toronto Transit Commission and the refurbishment of 94 GO Transit cars.

Pasqualino expects all workers to be called back to work by March of next year, he said.

"I'm disappointed because I've been after both the Liberal federal government and provincial government to try and get those orders earlier," he said.

Dominic Pasqualino, president of Unifor Local 1075 (Nicole Ireland/CBC)

"I'm thankful that those orders have come, because now when they do come back, there'll be two years of work for us, which is great. … But, you know, in two years, if we don't get some more work … we're gonna end up with another big layoff."

The NDP MPP for Thunder Bay-Atikokan also criticized the province for failing to secure contracts for the plant sooner.

"We knew back as soon as the plant was taken over from Bombardier that we needed guaranteed contracts," Judith Monteith-Farrell said.

"They could have provided the 60 streetcar [and] refurbishment plan earlier. Like that could have been done at least a year earlier."

Monteith-Farrell also called on the province to confirm whether an anticipated large order of subway cars will be directed to Thunder Bay.

CBC has reached out to the province for a response.

Risk of losing skilled workers

Pasqualino said the need to lay off workers means that the plant risks losing skilled and experienced staff that could be hard to replace when the demand for their labour picks up again.

"Most of phone calls I've been getting is other places saying, 'Hey, we've got a build. We need some of your skilled trades over here,'" he said. "I've got calls from Kapuskasing. … I was at an event, and I met the middle manager at Resolute. He says, 'I can take all your skilled trades people tomorrow.'"

Many of the approximately five per cent of workers with trades tickets will likely remain employed during the downturn doing work on the plant itself, Pasqualino said, though machinists such as himself might face layoffs.

Those without trades tickets will likely still find themselves in demand elsewhere, he said.

"The paper mills are looking for people that just run the paper mills…So they need people that have our kind of background. And I think they're very valuable right now."

Workers faced with more-stable prospects elsewhere may opt not to return when the plant needs them, he added.

Election on the horizon

With a provincial election on the horizon, Pasqualino urged voters to press candidates on their commitment to the Alstom plant.

Specifically, he said to ask whether the parties, if in government, would purchase more cars from the plant and what their plans might be for a large subway order, anticipated to be around 800 cars.

He also urged people to ask the parties about their willingness to support investment in the plant and their vision for maintaining the plant's skilled workforce.

And he said to ask about plans for a Buy Canadian program comparable to the Buy American policy in the U.S.

"That's been tossed around for decades," he said. "And you can see where this hurts us, because, you know, with Via [Rail], if we would have had that contract, you know, to build those Via cars, that would have sustained us through all of this. But because there was no Canadian content, they were built in the U.S. with Chinese parts."