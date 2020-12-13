Cause of house fire on Almira Avenue in Thunder Bay, Ont., under investigation

The cause of a fire that resulted in significant damage to a home on Almira Avenue in Thunder Bay is under investigation.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home after a 911 call at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

Responding crews found heavy smoke coming from the back of the home.

A man was also found outside the structure. Firefighters said the man had been inside the home when the fire started, but was able to get out.

A second alarm was called, and firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire, which was mainly contained to the kitchen, with some spread into the attic.

The home sustained significant smoke, fire and water damage, and firefighters remained on scene for several hours to completely extinguish spot fires, and clear the home of smoke.

A pet cat was rescued from the home, and the man was treated at the scene, then taken to hospital. An update on his condition wasn't provided.

The scene is being held while firefighters investigate the cause of the fire.