Thunder Bay police search for male suspect in Alley's Variety robbery

Officers in Thunder Bay, Ont., are investigating a robbery that occurred at Alley's Variety on 700 Franklin Street South on Saturday evening at approximately 10:15 p.m.

Police said no one was injured in the robbery and the male suspect was last seen heading westbound on Walsh Street in a red or burgundy four-door car driven by a woman.

Police are describing the suspect as being 20 to 30 years old, with a thin build, approximately 5'9" tall, wearing a black Michael Jordan baseball cap, white framed sunglasses, maroon-coloured t-shirt with the words Union College written on the front, blue jeans and light brown shoes.

Officials have uploaded the video surveillance footage on their YouTube page and are asking anyone with information to contact Thunder Bay police or Crime Stoppers.