Police search for male suspect who "used knife to demand money" at Alley's Corner Variety robbery

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was allegedly responsible for a robbery at Alley's Corner Variety on Sunday night.

They said a man entered the store at around 10:25 p.m. with his face concealed and used a knife to demand money from the employee

Police said the employee at Alley's Corner Variety was not injured during Sunday's incident and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police are describing the man as approximately five feet, eleven inches tall. He had facial hair, and was wearing sunglasses and a grey and black striped shirt with black pants and a black hoodie.

Officials have uploaded a surveillance video on their YouTube page and are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Alley's Corner Variety was also robbed in July and according to a written statement issued on Monday, police have arrested and charged a 24-year-old man with robbery using a firearm in relation to that incident.

He appeared in court over the weekend and was remanded into custody.