Thunder Bay

City council hears case for alcohol consumption site in Thunder Bay, Ont.

City councillors in Thunder Bay, Ont., heard about the possibility of hosting a safe consumption site for those who have alcohol addictions.
Jeff Walters · CBC News ·
Thunder Bay drug strategy coordinator Cynthia Olsen says the group is looking at a consumption site for those with alcohol addictions in the city. (Jody Porter/CBC)

The city's drug strategy presented to council the option, which is in its preliminary stages of development. The suggestion is part of a multi-stage plan to deal with addictions in the city.

Cynthia Olsen, the city's drug strategy coordinator, said what is at issue is the safety of people who have addictions and are not yet at the stage of being able to quit using substances.

"It's not necessarily where individuals are at in their recovery, and so, we think this would be an option to quell or reduce perceptions of community safety."

Olsen said the city is looking at a similar program that has been created in Vancouver, but said any program would have to be tailored to the specific needs of Thunder Bay.

She said more community consultation would be required before the project moves ahead, but said Monday's discussion would give council a bit of a road map to where the drug strategy could focus its efforts.

"This is something that has been on the radar of the drug strategy for a number of years," Olsen said.

"This is something new that would add to the continuum of services available in the community," she said, noting many people can access services while intoxicated, but cannot consume on those sites.

 

